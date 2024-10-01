Nathaniel McGuire faces ten counts in connection with Sep. 25 bombing at Santa Maria Courthouse

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Tuesday, Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced ten counts have been filed against Nathaniel McGuire who is already facing a federal charge after throwing an explosive device into the Santa Maria courthouse injuring five people on Sep. 25.

McGuire is facing the following charges:

Two counts of Felony Attempted Murder

Felony Use of an Explosive Device with the Intent to Murder

Felony Use of an Explosive Device for Purposes of Terrorizing

Felony Use of an Explosive Device Causing Injury

Multiple Felony counts of Arson with the Use of an Accelerant

Misdemeanor Possession of Loaded Firearms

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, McGuire is currently in federal custody without bail and his state charges will remain pending until his federal charge is adjudicated and he is returned to Santa Barbara County to face his local charges listed above.

On Sep. 25, McGuire was scheduled for an arraignment on a felony firearm possession charge when he allegedly detonated an improvised explosive device at the Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse in Santa Maria.

McGuire had several loaded firearms in his vehicle and intended to kill multiple people in the courthouse complex detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release about his charges Tuesday.

Additionally, it is alleged that McGuire committed various arsons around the Santa Maria area while preparing for his actions on Sep. 25 shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to the complaint filed Tuesday, McGuire is connected to intentionally set fires at three locations: 7320 Palmer Road, 6801 Palmer Road, and 2480 Tepusquet Road.