Santa Barbara County Fire Investigating Nathaniel James McGuire for possible arson activity

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Fire Department confirmed Thursday that they are investigating 20-year-old Nathaniel James McGuire, the suspect arrested for throwing a homemade bomb into the Santa Maria Superior Courthouse, for possible arson activity on the Central Coast.

“Due to the investigation, we're not allowed to state, which fires that we're investigating, but, I've been assured that our investigators are investigating to see if the suspect is related to any of our recent vegetation fires," said Spokesman for Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Captain Scott Safechuck.

McGuire was booked into the Northern County Jail for felony charges including attempted murder after the Wednesday morning incident. McGuire threw an Improvised Explosive Device in a backpack into the entrance of the courthouse -- leaving several people injured.

McGuire was stopped by a security guard and taken into custody. The courthouse was evacuated and is currently closed until Monday morning.

McGuire was booked at the Northern Branch jail for felonies including attempted murder, using an explosive device while attempting to kill someone, and possession of an explosive device. All of these will be held on no bail explained Undersheriff for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Craig Bonner.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says the investigation continues with the help of the FBI.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and residents who lived with McGuire. His vehicle was towed from the courthouse Wednesday night.

"Searches themselves are very slow moving because of the danger associated when you're, you know, searching the home of somebody that you believe was making, you know, explosives in that home. We really want to do a slow and methodical search of those residents of the residence as well as the vehicle," said Spokeswoman for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Raquel Zick.

Nearly 200 cases will be rescheduled at the courthouse after this week's delay.

A hazmat team spent the day cleaning and disinfecting the courthouse Thursday after Wednesday's explosion.

The courthouse is set to re-open on Monday morning.