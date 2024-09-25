Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

One man in custody after explosion at Santa Maria Courthouse; Public asked to avoid the area

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 10:52 am
Published 9:58 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – An adult man is in custody after an explosive device was detonated at the Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse in Santa Maria Wednesday morning.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office confirmed at 10:30 a.m. that there were two reports of non-life-threatening injuries at the scene and one person of interest was detained immediately, but the scene remains active.

At 9:23 a.m. Wednesday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office tweeted the report of an explosion and cautioned the public to avoid the area around the courthouse at 312 E. Cook Street.

Following the report of an explosion, Santa Maria's City Hall, the City Attorney's Office, the Finance Department, the Public Library, and the Recreation and Parks Department offices have all been closed for the remainder of the day shared the City of Santa Maria.

This is an active law enforcement response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
explosion
KEYT
santa barbara county sheriff's office
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content