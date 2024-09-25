One man in custody after explosion at Santa Maria Courthouse; Public asked to avoid the area

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – An adult man is in custody after an explosive device was detonated at the Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse in Santa Maria Wednesday morning.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office confirmed at 10:30 a.m. that there were two reports of non-life-threatening injuries at the scene and one person of interest was detained immediately, but the scene remains active.

At 9:23 a.m. Wednesday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office tweeted the report of an explosion and cautioned the public to avoid the area around the courthouse at 312 E. Cook Street.

Santa Maria Courthouse: report of an explosion. Please avoid the area. Scene has not been deemed safe. More info to follow. — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) September 25, 2024

Following the report of an explosion, Santa Maria's City Hall, the City Attorney's Office, the Finance Department, the Public Library, and the Recreation and Parks Department offices have all been closed for the remainder of the day shared the City of Santa Maria.

This is an active law enforcement response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.