Nathaniel McGuire faces federal charge following Santa Maria courthouse bombing

A man accused of throwing a bomb into the Santa Maria courthouse and injuring at least five people was charged Thursday in a federal criminal complaint.



Nathaniel James McGuire, 20, of Santa Maria, is charged with maliciously damaging a building by means of explosive, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Central District of California. If convicted, McGuire faces a maximum of 40 years in prison. He will be arraigned on the federal charge Friday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles.

The federal criminal complaint explains that McGuire's alleged attack on the Santa Maria courthouse Wednesday morning, which happened on the same day he was due to be arraigned on a felony firearms charge.



After McGuire threw a backpack with a homemade explosive device into the lobby of the building, he then ran to his car, a red Ford Mustang, per the federal affidavit. Video taken by a bystander and shared with Your News Channel shows McGuire was apprehended by security before he could get into the car. The video shows ammunition fell out of his pockets, and that McGuire was wearing body armor under a tan jacket.



According to the affidavit, McGuire's car contained a shotgun, a rifle, ammunition, a suspected bomb, 10 Molotov cocktails, a flare gun and fireworks. As he was being detained, McGuire allegedly yelled that the government took his guns and that people needed to fight back and rebel.



“This defendant’s alleged misconduct was chilling,” United States Attorney Martin Estrada said. “Not only did he injure five people and traumatize many more, but he possessed a cache of weapons that would have allowed him to wreak even greater destruction had he not been stopped. Attacks on our courts, law enforcement officers, and other public servants are unacceptable, and it is critical that those who carry out such assaults be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”



A search of McGuire's home turned up fireworks, matches, as well as papers that appeared to be recipes for explosives, per the news release. Officials haven't confirmed McGuire's residence, but law enforcement taped off an area around the Montiavo Apartments on Henry Avenue shortly after the explosion at the courthouse Wednesday morning.



The five people injured in the blast were visiting the Santa Maria courthouse that morning. Three of the victims had physical injuries, including burns, per the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office. They were all treated at Marian Regional Medical Center and released the same day.



“This was a shocking and unprecedented crime in our county, but, in spite of its audacity, the security of the Santa Maria courthouse was maintained,” said Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown. “The suspect was swiftly apprehended by a court security officer, a sheriff’s deputy, two California Highway Patrol officers, and a district attorney’s investigator; we are proud of their resolute actions that almost certainly prevented further violence."



According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, McGuire is being held without bail at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria. He was booked on felony local charges, including attempted murder manufacturing an explosive device and use of an explosive device for attempted murder.



McGuire is also a person of interest in several recent arson fires in Santa Barbara County. The county fire department is assisting the sheriff's office with that investigation.



The Santa Maria courthouse has been closed since Wednesday morning. It's expected to reopen on Monday. Approximately 200 cases and other court appointments will have to be rescheduled.









