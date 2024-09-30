Skip to Content
One person is dead and another has major injuries after vehicle went over the side of northbound Highway 101 northwest of Los Olivos Monday

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
New
today at 12:58 pm
Published 1:07 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – One person is dead and another has serious injuries after a vehicle went 50 feet over the side of northbound Highway 101 northwest of Los Olivos Monday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the highway remains open while first responders work along the northbound shoulder and nearby access road in the Woodchopper area.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

