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Delta High School Pauses Commencement Ceremony For Students Who Died In Crash

Delta High School Pauses Commencement For Students Who Died In Crash
Jarrod Zinn
Delta High School Pauses Commencement For Students Who Died In Crash
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today at 5:11 pm
Published 5:27 pm

ORCUTT, Calif. (KEYT) - Delta High School's class of 2026 are now officially graduates.

Commencement was marked by a moment of silence for the teenagers who died in Sunday morning’s tragic car crash.

District officials have now confirmed that all five who perished were Santa Maria Joint United High School District students, with four who attended Delta, though they were not part of this year’s graduating class.

Chairs were set to the side of the stage to mark their memory.

Despite the tragedy, Delta’s commencement ceremony was a celebration of nearly 350 students and their milestone accomplishment.

Family and friends packed the Righetti High School stadium and cheered their students’ acceptance of their diplomas.

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Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

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