Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office issues in-custody death report for Jaime Angel Gonzalez on Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Wednesday, Santa Babara County District Attorney's Office concluded that the in-custody death of Jaime Angel Gonzalez on Dec. 28, 2022, was accidental and the actions by corrections personnel were "reasonable and lawful" as well as concluded that they bear no state criminal liability regarding the incident.

Autopsy results used in the report show Gonzalez's death was caused by methamphetamine intoxication and contributing factors cited in his death were dilated cardiomyopathy, obesity, and physical restraint.

On Dec. 28, 2022, Gonzalez called 911 to explain that other residents at the sober living house were "acting weird" and that he did not feel safe the report states.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies John Heil and Michael Reynoso responded to the Orcutt residence and Gonzalez asked them for a ride to the local parole office detail the report.

According to the report, Gonzalez began acting erratically after deputies agreed to transport him and admitted to recently using drugs to which his parole agent instructed the deputies to arrest him for violation of his parole.

Gonzalez fled the scene on foot when deputies attempted to place him under arrest and eventually slowed to a walk several blocks away detail the report.

The report explains that Gonzalez resisted arrest by tensing his muscles and not complying with verbal instructions from deputies.

Deputies convinced Gonzalez to enter a patrol car after ten minutes while he expressed continued concern about being harmed, asked what was going to happen to him, and wondered aloud what he had done wrong state the report.

Eventually, Gonzalez entered the patrol car on his own while complaining of pain in his back and chest, but deputies determined he did not show physical signs of a medical emergency detail the report.

According to the report, Gonzalez continued to complain of back and chest pain and became increasingly concerned about being killed or raped while being transported to the northern branch jail in Santa Maria.

Gonzalez was medically cleared for booking into the jail after being evaluated by a nurse and a licensed clinical social worker explained the report.

While at the jail, custody staff walked Gonzalez from the pre-booking area to the jail's intake area as he became increasingly non-compliant with staff and even physically resisted deputies by kicking and spitting detail the report.

According to the report, a custody deputy applied a hobble, a long nylon ban secured to a person's legs and designed to limit the ability to kick, and a spit mask to Gonzalez.

Staff placed Gonzalez into a safety cell and his restraints were removed, but he became non-responsive within seconds state the report.

After jail staff administered Narcan, Gonzalez regained consciousness and asked for water before "he tensed up his body, flailed his arms and kicked" and then again became unresponsive detail the report.

Jail and medical staff administered another dose of Narcan and attempted life-saving measures while AMR and Santa Barbara County Fire medics were dispatched explain the report.

According to the report, Gonzalez was transported by ambulance to Marian Medical Center where he died shortly after his arrival.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office states at the end of the report that law enforcement and custody staff applied reasonable force to restrain Gonzalez and demonstrated a regard for his safety during the accidental death and therefore are not culpable for criminal charges.