Lucia Mar Unified School District holds 1st Annual Career Technical Education Conference

NIPOMO, Calif. – Lucia Mar Unified School District held its first Annual Career Technical Education conference on Friday at Nipomo High School for students.

Local and national agencies joined the event to showcase different career paths for students to explore.

CalFire San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara's County Sheriff's Office, military agencies and many more were present.

Student's were able to ask questions, go into workshops and learn more about technical skills.

