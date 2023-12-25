CASA provides Christmas gifts for children

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Santa Barbara helped provide Christmas gifts for children in need.

More than 518 children's Christmas wishes were filled.

A total of 18 businesses, nine community groups, three schools, and hundreds of volunteers took part in providing the personalized gifts.

Gifts included shoes, specific dolls, toy cars, clothing, warm jackets, 71 bicycles, and much more.

"People go above and beyond anything we would ever ask of them to get just what the kids wished for. I cannot even express how touched we are by the thoughtfulness of each gift. It is inspiring to see that our community understands how important it is to give each child something they need or especially wish for at Christmas," said Kim Colby Davis, Executive Director of CASA of Santa Barbara County.

Volunteers for the program are needed in Santa Maria.

For more information on how to volunteer click here.