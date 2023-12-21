Santa Barbara County Emergency Services responds to Central Coast rainstorm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Last night, parts of Santa Maria saw a heavy downpour but got an overnight break until the rain picked up again this morning.

Santa Barbara County Emergency Services said to stay home, and do not drive into flooded roads.

Also, the county said to delay your holiday travels if possible.

If your home or business begins to flood, get to higher ground, and call 911 if conditions are unsafe.

The county said all residents should sign up for emergency alerts.