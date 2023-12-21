Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Barbara County Emergency Services responds to Central Coast rainstorm

KEYT
By
today at 11:35 am
Published 11:56 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Last night, parts of Santa Maria saw a heavy downpour but got an overnight break until the rain picked up again this morning.

Santa Barbara County Emergency Services said to stay home, and do not drive into flooded roads.

Also, the county said to delay your holiday travels if possible.

If your home or business begins to flood, get to higher ground, and call 911 if conditions are unsafe.

The county said all residents should sign up for emergency alerts.

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
rainstorm impact
SANTA MARIA

Tony Almanza

