Santa Maria teens are learning hands on experience from first responders

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Teens at the Abel Maldenaldo Center are getting hands on experience.

Students grade 7 through 12 are learning about disaster management, emergency response, and public safety.



"We remind them to remind their families do not drive on flooded streets, that when things are kind of sideways in the world, just stay home. Power outage, flooding. If you don't need to be anywhere, stay off the roads that helps our first responders get to where they need to without having to dodge other people in the streets," said emergency service specialist Roy Dugger.

Fire crews say to stay off the wet roads when possible.

So first responders can get to those who need them quickly and safely.