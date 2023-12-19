Santa Ynez public official and husband arrested in connection to January 6 attack at U.S. Capitol

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – Two Central Coast residents, Karen Jane Jones and her husband Robert Walter Jones, are scheduled to appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Washington D.C. on Jan. 2, 2024 regarding their activities in the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to court documents, both are ordered to appear virtually before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather on Jan. 2, 2024, and have retained local attorney Robert Sanger.

Sanger declined to comment on any ongoing cases where he serves as legal representation when reached for comment.

The arrest warrant details the following criminal charges:

18 U.S.C. 1752(a)(1)- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

18 U.S.C. 1752 (a)(2)- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

40 U.S.C. 5104(e)(2)(D)- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building or Grounds

40 U.S.C. 5104(e)(2)(G)-Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya signed the arrest warrant for the above offenses on Nov. 28 of this year and both were arrested on Dec. 14, 2023 detailed the arrest warrant.

Images from the criminal complaint identify the couple and match ones cited by the Santa Barbara Independent identifying them as participants in the Jan. 6 attack.

According to the unsealed criminal complaint, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified the couple using cellular service information obtained via a search warrant as well as closed circuit television surveillance from inside the U.S. Capitol building as well as opensource footage of the events on Jan. 6.

Airline records confirm that the couple flew from Los Angeles to Washington D.C. on Jan. 5, 2021 and departed Washington D.C. on Jan. 8, 2021, and information from a travel service website and credit card records show that Karen Jones booked and paid for a hotel in Washington D.C. from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8 detailed the criminal complaint.

Opensource video reviewed by the FBI showed Karen Jones on the East Steps on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 using a microphone to detail her name, her participation "in the first wave up the stairs", and her surprise at being met with pepper spray from law enforcement explain the FBI.

An image from that address is below.

According to the FBI, Karen and Robert Jones approached the U.S. Capitol from the east side and advanced along with a larger crowd over a barrier breached by those gathered before entering the Capitol building around 3:01 p.m.

After Capitol Police directed protesters to leave the restricted area, Karen and Robert Jones exited the Rotunda and remained in the Rotunda Lobby.

According to the criminal complaint, Karen and Robert Jones left the U.S. Capitol building through the Upper East Side doorway around 3:28 p.m.

Karen Jones is currently listed as the sitting Vice President of the Santa Ynez Community Services District with her term expiring in 2024.

The Santa Ynez Community Services District has been contacted for a statement and has not responded as of the publishing of this article.