Horse-drawn wagon delivers trees and holiday cheer ahead of Julefest 2023 in Solvang

Mitzi Sevilla with the Solvang Chamber of Commerce
By
today at 1:27 pm
Published 1:59 pm

SOLVANG, Calif. – Ahead of Julefest activities in the first week of December, a horse-drawn wagon bearing the most quintessential decorations of the season arrived at participating businesses in Solvang on Tuesday.

Sal Orona drove his horse-powered wagon while distributing 100 trees to storefronts along Mission, Alisal, and Copenhagen Drive during the 30th Annual Christmas Tree Delivery.

The fresh-cut trees will help create, "the most 'Christmassy' town in the United States" described Solvang's Chamber of Commerce in a press release about the event.

Decorations may be up, but the official start of Julefest is on December 1 at Solvang Park from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and the next day, December 2, the Julefest parade will take to the streets starting at 11 a.m.

For more information about the month-long Julefest celebration in Solvang, click here.

