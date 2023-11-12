Skip to Content
California Farmworker Foundation hosts Family Day in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The non-profit organization California Farmworker Foundation (CFF) hosted their annual "Dia de la Familia" or Family Day in Santa Maria today.

The event is dedicated to farmworkers and their families. They were celebrated with food, live entertainment and games for kids.

There were also many local resources from food, education, health and wellness and immigration info available for free.

Outreach Director Jennifer Camacho says according to their data collection many farmworkers are afraid to ask for help. The event brings the needs to them in a safe place.

