Rogue Space Systems scheduled to launch the first Orobot from Vandenberg Space Force Base

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Rogue Space Systems Corporation is scheduled to have their inaugural launch of Bary-1 an orbital service vehicle from Vandenberg Space Force Base today.

Barry-1 is an AI robot that will provide space infrastructure and services. The satellite will test the company's proprietary Scalable Compute Platform (SCP).

Sensors will collect data on various aspects of spaceflight, including radiation levels, temperature, and atmospheric conditions.

The New Hampshire Tech Alliance named Barry-1 and Rogue Space Systems as finalists for the Product of the Year Award competition.

For more on this story stay tuned on Your News Channel Live at 6 p.m. today.