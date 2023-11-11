Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Rogue Space Systems scheduled to launch the first Orobot from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Rogue Space Systems Corporation
By
today at 7:40 am
Published 8:02 am

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Rogue Space Systems Corporation is scheduled to have their inaugural launch of Bary-1 an orbital service vehicle from Vandenberg Space Force Base today.

Barry-1 is an AI robot that will provide space infrastructure and services. The satellite will test the company's proprietary Scalable Compute Platform (SCP).

Sensors will collect data on various aspects of spaceflight, including radiation levels, temperature, and atmospheric conditions.

The New Hampshire Tech Alliance named Barry-1 and Rogue Space Systems as finalists for the Product of the Year Award competition.

For more on this story stay tuned on Your News Channel Live at 6 p.m. today.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content