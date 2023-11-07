Controlled burn planned from November 7th to 10th north of Los Olivos

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department has a controlled burn scheduled northeast of Los Olivos for around 470 acres of vegetation from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10 depending on weather conditions.

This scheduled fire is to complete the fire mitigation efforts started in October of this year and will be coordinated near Midland School at 5100 Figueroa Mountain Road.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department, in partnership with TREX (Prescribed Fire Training Exercises), UCSB Cooperative Extension, The Nature Conservancy of both California and North America will burn around 54 acres over the three-day window at UCSB's Sedgwick Reserve

These efforts are intended to protect the surrounding communities of Woodstock Ranch, Oak Trail Estates, and Midland School by limiting the available fuel for a wildfire in the area detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, these planned fires will be coordinated with the county's Air Pollution Control District to limit the impact smoke will have on nearby homes and businesses, but limiting your exposure, by reducing time outdoors during a fire, is the best course of action if you see or smell smoke.

These best practices are important for those with heart or lung conditions as well as drivers in the nearby area during the burn.