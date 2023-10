LOMPOC, Calif.- Floriano's Mexican Food and Fresh Cuts in Lompoc will offer free meals to the community on Wednesday night.

They will serve tacos, rice and beans.

They will also be giving out free hygiene backpacks to those without homes.

Local community resources will also be available.

It takes place from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m.

The address is 1140 North H St.