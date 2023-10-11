Man transported with major injuries after UTV accident on San Miguelito Road near Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department is responding to a Utility Task Vehicle or UTV rollover accident that resulted in major injuries for one man and injuries to two others near 4800 San Miguelito Road near Lompoc on Wednesday.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department detail that coworkers used a water tender and a chain to remove the rolled vehicle off the man with major injuries and the two other people were transported via private vehicles for their undisclosed injuries.

The man with major injuries was transported via Calstar Air to Marian Medical Center's Emergency Room relay Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to PulsePoint, the call for emergency responders came in around 1:57 p.m. on Wednesday and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department issued a CODE 20 for the incident around 2:38 p.m.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.