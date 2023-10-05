UnitED Central Coast: Hancock and Cuesta Colleges announce campaign to offer four-year degrees

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Allan Hancock College and Cuesta College are partnering on a campaign to offer bachelor's degrees.

"UnitED Central Coast" is the campaign title that has been revealed.

Hancock wants to offer a degree in Applied Professional Studies.

Cuesta wants to offer a degree in Education.

Both schools aim to give students the skills, coursework and hands-on experience needed to succeed in an evolving job market.

Staff say this program would help out students who cannot commute or move away from home because of family care needs.

Both schools are seeking community support as they go through the approval process.

Degree programs may not start until Fall 2025.