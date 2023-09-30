Man flees possible carjacking, striking suspect with his car at a shopping center in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — A man was approached by three juveniles at the Pepper Tree Plaza Shopping Center in Santa Maria, leading to a verbal altercation Friday evening.

According to Santa Maria Police Department, dispatchers began to receive calls at approximately 3:48 p.m. about a possible carjacking on the 1600 block of N. Broadway.

SMPD officers say they determined a victim was approached by three juvenile suspects.

According to Santa Maria police, one juvenile retrieved a firearm and pointed it at the victim, but the suspect disengaged from the victim and began to walk away. As the victim was leaving the area in his vehicle, another juvenile brandished a firearm at the victim.

The man struck one of the juveniles who brandished his weapon with his vehicle and fled the area, says SMPD.

"The three suspects fled the area prior to the officers’ arrival but with the help of witnesses two of the three juveniles were located in the vicinity," said SMPD Sgt. Andy Magallon. "SMPD was assisted by a CHP air unit to search for the outstanding suspect."

SMPD say, one outstanding suspect remains at large and are conducting an extensive search.

According to Santa Maria police, one suspect was booked into Juvenile Hall for assault with a deadly weapon and the other was booked for brandishing a firearm.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781, extension number 2277.

