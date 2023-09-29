Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria High School briefly locked down as Police investigate nearby shots fired call

Chelsey Michaelis/KEYT
By
today at 1:00 pm
Published 1:14 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria High School was placed on a brief lockdown as Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 200 W. Park St. Friday morning.

SMPD detail that there is no current threat to public safety, no reported injuries, and there is no known connection between the shooting and the high school.

An alert SMPD Resource Officer at Santa Maria High School proactively called for a lockdown that is now lifted at the campus.

According to SMPD, an investigation is underway in connection to the shooting which was confirmed to have damaged some property, but no physical injuries have been reported.

If you have any relevant information about this incident, you are asked to contact SMPD at 805-928-3781.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
crime and courts
KEYT
public safety
Santa Barbara
SANTA MARIA
santa maria police department
shots fired call

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content