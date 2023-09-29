Santa Maria High School briefly locked down as Police investigate nearby shots fired call

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria High School was placed on a brief lockdown as Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 200 W. Park St. Friday morning.

SMPD detail that there is no current threat to public safety, no reported injuries, and there is no known connection between the shooting and the high school.

An alert SMPD Resource Officer at Santa Maria High School proactively called for a lockdown that is now lifted at the campus.

According to SMPD, an investigation is underway in connection to the shooting which was confirmed to have damaged some property, but no physical injuries have been reported.

If you have any relevant information about this incident, you are asked to contact SMPD at 805-928-3781.