City of Guadalupe Celebrates its 100th Anniversary Fiesta Parade

GUADALUPE, Calif. -- The City of Guadalupe Celebrated their 100th Anniversary Fiesta Parade that honors Mexican Independence Day.

Community members said the parade is important to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, to honor Mexican culture but also the city of Guadalupe.

“It's a celebration of my culture, my roots, my heritage," said Fiesta Parade Queen of 1984 Maria Baro.

Community Engagement Manager of The Little House by the Park non-profit organization, Samuel Duarte, said his organization is walking in Solidarity with Leyva Oregel Garcia who lost her life to domestic violence earlier this year.

“Today, we have a group of parents who are participating in the parade, and we are bringing awareness to domestic violence victims and also to youth violence," said Duarte.

Guadalupe Native Martha Sanchez said it is important to honor both the American and Mexican culture.

“It's a way of bringing the community together and enriching our culture and teaching all of our generations to come. In regards to, you know, even though we're here in the United States, we still know that where we come from and that's, that we're Mexicanos," said Sanchez.

The parade ended at LeRoy Park and Community Center, with food, drinks and live music.

“We've been putting on this parade for 100 years. I hope they continue it," said Baro.