Farmworker dies while operating tractor Thursday afternoon

GUADALUPE, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the scene of a person with traumatic injuries after he was run over by a tractor he was operating Thursday afternoon. The person later died at Marian Medical Center.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the call for the medical emergency came in around 1:34 p.m. and despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the person was declared dead in the emergency room at Marian Medical Center.

The person was employed as a farmworker and was working east of Guadalupe in the 2800 block of West Main Street/Highway 166 detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The incident is now under investigation and the release of the person's identity is pending notification of their next of kin