Farmworker dies while operating tractor Thursday afternoon

today at 6:29 pm
GUADALUPE, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the scene of a person with traumatic injuries after he was run over by a tractor he was operating Thursday afternoon. The person later died at Marian Medical Center.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the call for the medical emergency came in around 1:34 p.m. and despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the person was declared dead in the emergency room at Marian Medical Center.

The person was employed as a farmworker and was working east of Guadalupe in the 2800 block of West Main Street/Highway 166 detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The incident is now under investigation and the release of the person's identity is pending notification of their next of kin

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

