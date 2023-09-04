Skip to Content
Five people in need of medical attention after traffic collision on Highway 166 Monday afternoon

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
today at 1:41 pm
Published 1:51 pm

NIPOMO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is responding to a three-vehicle traffic collision with at least five patients on Highway 166 north of Twitchell Reservoir Monday afternoon.

Two air ambulance helicopters have been requested as first responders from both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara are responding detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, multiple people have been transported by ground and air medical transports to area hospitals as part of the response.

All lanes are now open on Highway 166 at 6:39 p.m. detail Cal Trans District 5.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

