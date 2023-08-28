Parts of Highway 101 near Santa Maria shut down Sunday night for shots fired response

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies on a call in the Santa Maria riverbed heard gunshots in the area leading to portions of Highway 101 being shut down for three to five minutes on Sunday night.

That search resulted in no suspects or victims and the incident remains under investigation detail San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

That call came as San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's were in the area on an unrelated call and both Sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded and participated in the search.