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Happy 4th of July weekend! A look at your forecast

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Published 5:41 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Happy 4th of July weekend! The Central Coast is once again going to see little to no change today. The difference will be for the valleys and inland areas warming a couple of degrees. Onshore flow has been deciding it's own plan as well and will be dependent on micro climates.

The marine layer did roll in Thursday evening, but as we begin our Friday, it is clearing rather quickly and sunshine will peak through earlier compared to the last couple of days.

Temperatures today will be in the 70s for the valleys and parts of Ventura County, and will be in the high 60s for the coasts and 80s for the inland areas.

Let's talk about 4th of July! Saturday is expected to be a gorgeous day for the Central Coast. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. We can expect to wake up to cloud cover again and may be stubborn to clear for the coastal valleys and some beach communities. Models are showing clearing by early morning to midday. Winds will be light, but breezy for the wind prone areas, but there are no weather alerts issued for the region. As of now, models show marine layer to be light Saturday night, but it is expected to roll in about 9 p.m. First Alert Weather Center will be tracking your 4th of July weekend forecast through the weekend and Evan Vega will have your evening updates!

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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