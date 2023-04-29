Day two of the Strawberry Festival in Santa Maria brings out the Central Coast foodies

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Central Coast residents said they go to the Strawberry Festival every year for the delicious variety of food.

Hundreds of people visited the festival for rides, carnival games, and much more but some people said they look forward to the food and desserts.

Chino Cablyan from Santa Maria said he couldn't believe he saw Big Jaykes Food Truck at the festival.

“When I walked in, I was on the other side, and I got a glimpse of the truck. I'm like, now I got to go back. So I ditched the kids and came back over... I mean, it's. It's fire. It's fire. I mean, that first bite gets you hooked." said Cablyan.

The owner of Big Jaykes, Jacob Gordon said he was excited to serve the Santa Maria Community.

“Pretty important to get people outside of Lompoc to try the food. There's a lot of people here from the county, so luckily they're coming by and they're trying the food, they're liking it. So we want to grow and expand. So this is a good place to be," said Gordon.

Big Jaykes, Asian and Mexican fusion dishes are inspired by his hometown of Lompoc.

“There's a lot of Mexican food that's inspired in it, too, so it's like a little Asian fusion with Mexican and Asian food. My most popular dish is my orange chicken with my Okeechobee noodles. I make a homemade sauce for my aunt's chicken and my Yorkie soba is Asian-inspired," said Gordon.

Cablyan said it's important to have a variety of foods at the festival.

“It's very important to be multicultural. You know, you always want to try something you want to keep in mind open for the culture. It's great to have," said Cablyan.