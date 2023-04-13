Student artists display work at Allan Hancock College

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- This gallery is set up to help student-artists share their work with family, friends and the community.

Drawings, paintings, digital media, 3D work and photography are on display at the Ann Foxworthy Gallery at Allan Hancock College.

College staff say this art show celebrates the diverse talents of fine art students.

“For anyone that wants to come take a class or it can be such a beneficial activity, whether it's that like de-stress there on the weekends or just this this talent that you want to create something. So we have a lot of different kinds of students that come here to take classes in the arts," said Allan Hancock Fine Arts Instructor Laura-Susan Thomas.

The art show is open to the pubilc through May 12th.