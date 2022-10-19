News Channel 12 Holiday Turkey Drive

News Channel 12 proudly presents its annual Turkey Drive to benefit the SLO Food Bank and Good Samaritan Shelter. For more information and how to donate, visit: keyt.com/turkeydrive.

You can strengthen the SLO Food Bank’s hunger-relief network and support Good Samaritan Shelter’s life-changing programs and services by making a monetary donation today, by donating a frozen turkey, or purchasing a "turkey buck" at one of the partnering grocery stores listed below.

FROZEN TURKEY DROP OFF LOCATIONS

SLO Food Bank

SLO Food Bank Warehouse - San Luis Obispo, 1180 Kendall Rd. • 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

California Fresh Market - Pismo Beach, 555 5 Cities Dr. • 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Vons - Atascadero, 7135 El Camino Real • 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Good Samaritan Shelter

Good Samaritan Shelter - Santa Maria, 245 E. Inger Dr, Suite 103-B • 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

News Channel 12 Studios - Santa Maria, 1211 W McCoy Ln. • 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Grocery Outlet - Lompoc, 316 E Ocean Ave. • 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.