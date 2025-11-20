Final Day of News Channel 12 Turkey Drive Taking Place at Three Drop-Off Locations

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The annual News Channel 12 Turkey Drive is concluding on Thursday with donations being collected at three in-person drop-off locations.

The day will culminate the four-week long campaign to help raise funds for Good Samaritan Shelter and the SLO Food Bank.

The Turkey Drive has been an important outreach campaign for News Channel 12 for more than 20 years, and has helped provide a traditional holiday meal for thousands of families and individuals over the past two decades.

In-person donations will be accepted at at the News Channel 3-12 Santa Maria station, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Lompoc and SLO Food Bank warehouse in San Luis Obispo.

At the News Channel 3-12 station in Santa Maria – located at 1211 West McCoy Lane – drive through service for donations is taking place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition, online donations are still being accepted through the official Turkey Drive webpage. Donors can choose which of the two non-profit organizations they would like direct their financial contribution towards.

Another way to contribute is through the purchase of a "Turkey Buck" at participating area markets, including California Fresh Market in San Luis Obispo and Pismo Beach, and Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo.

Turkey Bucks purchased in San Luis Obispo County will be directed to the SLO Food Bank, while those in Santa Barbara County will go to Good Samaritan Shelter.

For more information about the NewsChannel 12 Turkey Drive or to donate, click here.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.