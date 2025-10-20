Annual News Channel 12 Turkey Drive Kicking Off to Support Community Members In Need

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The News Channel 12 Turkey Drive kicks off on Monday, starting a four-week campaign to help support thousands of Central Coast families and community members in need.

The annual fundraiser is scheduled to run through Tuesday, Nov. 20 and will once again benefit clients with Good Samaritan Shelter and the SLO Food Bank.

The Turkey Drive has been an important outreach campaign for News Channel 12 for more than 20 years and has helped provide a traditional holiday meal for thousands of families and individuals over the past two decades.

Online contributions can be made now through Nov. 20 with donors able to select which non-profit organization they would like to support financially.

The fundraiser culminates with an all-day collection on Thursday, Nov. 20 with several in-person drop-off locations, including at the News Channel 3-12 Santa Maria station, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Lompoc and SLO Food Bank warehouse in San Luis Obispo.

Another way to contribute is through the purchase of a "Turkey Buck" at participating area markets, including California Fresh Market in San Luis Obispo and Pismo Beach, and Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo and Los Osos.

Turkey Bucks purchased in San Luis Obispo County will be directed to the SLO Food Bank, while those in Santa Barbara County will go to Good Samaritan Shelter.

For more information about the NewsChannel 12 Turkey Drive or to donate, click here.