Turkey Drive: New SLO Food Bank Pantry Serving Thousands Monthly With a ‘Grocery Store Shopping Experience’

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - The new SLO Food Bank Pantry is helping feed people in need in San Luis Obispo County through its innovative design and concept.

"The SLO Food Bank pantry and Community Resource Hub is a place where people can get the food that they need and it's offered in a grocery store style shopping experience," said Savannah Colevans, SLO Food Bank Communications Senior Manager. "We opened in the spring of this year and have been operating for a few months and we're serving over 2,500 people each month."

Open three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the pantry is located in a newly constructed building that's been added to the SLO Food Bank headquarters in San Luis Obispo.

"We offer a variety of produce, fresh produce, often locally sourced, as well as, pantry goods like canned soups and vegetables and meats, tortillas, as well as frozen meat," said Colevans. "It's so important that people have access to choice when it comes to food so that they can get the food that they need for their family, their dietary preferences, their medical needs. This space really allows people to get exactly the amounts and types of foods that work best for their families."

SLO Food Bank is one of two local non-profit organizations that are once again teaming up with News Channel 12 for its annual Turkey Drive.

The fundraiser is now going on through Thursday, Nov. 20 and is collecting donations for SLO Food Bank and Good Samaritan Shelter.

Donations collected in San Luis Obispo County will directly assist SLO Food Bank Clients, while those collected in Santa Barbara County will directly benefit Good Samaritan clients, as well as other local non-profit organizations.

"Providing food during the holidays is not only important for people's nourishment, but also so that people have the opportunity to participate in the traditions that they love and to connect with their families," said Colevans. "By giving to the Turkey Drive, you're really supporting people being able to do what they love during the holidays."

