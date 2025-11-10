Turkey Drive: Local Radio Dimes Media Helping Promote Annual Fundraiser for 10th Straight Year

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - There's a big milestone this year with the News Channel 12 Turkey Drive as Dimes Media celebrates its 10th straight year as a valuable partner with the annual fundraiser.

"Dimes is really prides itself on being a community organization," said on-air radio personality Shawn Truax, who can be heard most prominently on 95.3 The Beach. "We're involved in a lot of community activities and events and really like supporting our friends and neighbors, and with this event been going on for as many years as it has, and the amount of people that it helps, it aligns perfectly with everything that we're about, which is really just making sure that our community is taken care of and we love being a part of it!"

The San Luis Obispo-based company owns and operates several popular Central Coast radio stations including: WiLD 106, 95.3 The Beach, 100.9 The Grade Classic Country Hits, KPIG, and K-News 98.5, and is using its airwaves to offer valuable information about the event.

"We have a wide variety of listeners and a wide variety of stations between our five stations here," said Truax. "We love the diversity that come together here for Dimes, not only with us here at the radio station, but also to give back and be a part of this community. It's a very diverse community and we appreciate it and love that so much."

The News Channel 12 Turkey Drive is set for Thursday, November 20, with all proceeds benefiting thousands of clients with Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Barbara County and SLO Food Bank in San Luis Obispo County.

"Whenever you have a situation like we have currently where people are food insecure, and they haven't been before, this is a good thing, especially during the holidays, where we can help them not be so food insecure and put a holiday meal on the table for their family," said Scott Taylor, The Grade 100.9 radio personality. "It's going to make you feel good if you can help. Please do and it's going to help other people down the road. Guaranteed."

In addition to its on-air promotion over the past several days and weeks, on the final day of the Turkey Drive, Dimes will take part in the event providing a live broadcast from the main drop-off site at the News Channel 3-12 building in Santa Maria.

"It's very different than being here in the studio," said Truax. "We're basically talking to people one on one and to be out there in person, and get to see the people that are in our community, our friends and neighbors, and that are actually taking part in this event, and see the faces and put a name to the faces, it's just really great to see everyone that is involved in this event."

For more information, or to donate, visit the News Channel 12 Turkey Drive webpage.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.