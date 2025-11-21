News Channel 12 Turkey Drive Pulls In Outpour of Community Support

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT)- The News Channel 12 Turkey Drive concluded on Thursday with generous outpouring of community support throughout the Central Coast.

The annual fundraiser supports clients at Good Samaritan Shelter and SLO Food Bank. Beginning on Oct. 20, 2025 and concluding on Nov. 20, its traditional grand finale featured generous support at in-person drop-off locations.

Beginning at 6:00 a.m. and running through 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, donations rolled during the 13-hour time period.

There were three collection sites this year, including the News Channel 3-12 Santa Maria office, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Lompoc and the SLO Food Bank headquarters San Luis Obispo.

Preliminary numbers show more than 400 turkeys were donated on the final day and approximately $35,000 was raised through financial contributions.

A final dollar amount raised won't be known until early December when SLO Food Bank receives the total amount of Turkey Bucks sold at several participating local grocery stores.

Turkey Bucks will continue to be sold through month of November at California Fresh Market in Pismo Beach and San Luis Obispo and Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo and Los Osos.

While the drive may have officially ended, there is actually still time to donate.

Click here to visit the official News Channel 12 Turkey Drive webpage.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.