Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 12:51 pm

One dead in homicide in the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez on Saturday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

SANTA YNEZ, Calif.– Santa Barbara Sheriff's are investigating a homicide in the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez that occurred in the early morning on Saturday.

SB Sheriff's responded to an unknown emergency situation where they found an adult male on the scene suffering severe injury. First responders attempted life saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect and begin searching the area.

The cause of death and identity of the victim, as well as the identity of the suspect, has yet to be released at this time.

The case is ongoing and the story will be updated as information is released.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
fatal
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa ynez valley

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content