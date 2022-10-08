One dead in homicide in the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez on Saturday

SANTA YNEZ, Calif.– Santa Barbara Sheriff's are investigating a homicide in the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez that occurred in the early morning on Saturday.

SB Sheriff's responded to an unknown emergency situation where they found an adult male on the scene suffering severe injury. First responders attempted life saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect and begin searching the area.

The cause of death and identity of the victim, as well as the identity of the suspect, has yet to be released at this time.

The case is ongoing and the story will be updated as information is released.