Annual Barn Dance Fundraiser to Support Equine Therapy Programs in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center is inviting the community to its annual Barn Dance fundraiser and auction this Saturday in Santa Barbara.

The event benefits the nonprofit’s equine-assisted services for people with disabilities, veterans, and others in need. Organizers say proceeds from the fundraiser will help support scholarships, horse care, facility upgrades, and year-round equine-assisted programs for people of all ages, abilities, and financial backgrounds.

For the past 40 years, HEARTS Therapeutic Equestrian Center has provided equine-assisted services to children and adults with special needs and disabilities. The organization says it hopes to continue growing and expanding its programs in the future.

According to organizers, HEARTS has served more than 7,000 people with the support of over 4,000 volunteers. In 2025, the organization received Santa Barbara’s Nonprofit Champions of Accessibility Award.

Along with raising funds, staff members say they hope the Barn Dance also helps community members learn more about the organization and connect with its mission.

“Our main goal is really to get the community more involved with what we do up here,” said HEARTS Board Chairman Andrew Wilson. “It’s sort of an unknown secret. People don’t always think about the children who come up here, the volunteers who help, and how the experience helps everyone grow together.”

Back in 2024, one HEARTS participant, Jessica Simon, shared her personal journey with the organization. Simon, who has Down syndrome, said the program has helped ease her anxiety, build confidence, and provide support through her connections with the horses and volunteers.

This Saturday, Simon is expected to speak during the event.

Tickets for the Barn Dance are available on HEARTS Therapeutic Equestrian Center’s official website. Organizers say donations can also be made year-round for those unable to attend the fundraiser.