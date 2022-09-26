Funding for the Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program is still available for applicants

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The County of Santa Barbara partnered with the Santa Barbara Foundation to launch the state-funded Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program (MBCRG) to assist microbusinesses that have been impacted by COVID-19.

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber is doing its own outreach to inform the community of this assistance grant.

The program will grant eligible microbusinesses up to $2,500.00 in financial assistance to re-invest in their business needs.

The chamber says they know this community was impacted and may be unable to quickly start their businesses back-up.

The program is directed toward businesses that have five or fewer employees.

Applications will be available at the Santa Barbara Foundation South County and North County offices and online through the grant portal. https://www.sbfoundation.org/covid-19-business-community-resources/microbusiness-relief-program/

Complete applications may be submitted to the Santa Barbara Foundation via online portal or via mail to 2625 S. Miller St., Suite 101, Santa Maria, CA 93455.

