Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 11:01 am

19-year-old man dies from gunshot wounds, police investigate Santa Maria homicide

KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Police are investigating a homicide that left a 19-year-old man dead on Saturday night, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers said they responded to the 300 block of West Newlove around 12:08 a.m. regarding shots heard in an alleyway.

Officers found a 19-year-old man who had been shot, and SMPD said he died at the scene.

Investigators said they later identified the gunshot victim as Felix Ivan Antonio of Santa Maria.

Police are currently investigating this homicide and ask that anyone with information contact Detective Cazares, Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau, at 805-928-3781, ext. 1319.

