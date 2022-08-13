Skip to Content
Santa Maria Police seek community help locating missing 16-year-old girl

Santa Maria Police Department

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police said they are asking for community assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl, Adriana Zaragoza, who was last seen in the 900 block of W. Pershing.

Zaragoza is a San Luis Obispo County resident who recently was temporarily relocated to Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Police described Zaragoza as 5’5”, 110 pounds, blonde hair, green eyes, wearing a blue top with blue jeans and white shoes. 

Anyone with information on Zaragoza is encouraged to contact SMPD at 805-928-3781 or the Grover Beach Police Department at 805-473-4511.

