West Coast Kustoms wraps up its car show after a three day event

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- After a three day event West Coast Kustoms wrapped up its Cruisin' Nationals on Sunday.

The event kicked off on Friday with a city cruise on Broadway Street from 7 – 9pm.

Then the event moved to Santa Maria Fairpark on Saturday and Sunday. The event included an art show, live music, food and vendors.

A newlywed couple from Wyoming came out to the car show for their honeymoon.

“We met at a car show in Nebraska and we got married back in September and we'd been planning this trip. We love custom cars and we've got a few at home and we just drove on out here and then we're going to drive up the coast. We've seen this car show and dreamed about it," said James Marquardt visiting from Wyoming.

West Coast Kustoms event promoter plans to bring the car show back next year.

“We will be here Memorial Weekend next year. God willing," said Penny Pichette the event promoter of West Coast Kustoms.