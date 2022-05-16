City officials unveil new recycling sculpture at Hagerman Sports Complex

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – City officials unveiled a new recycling sculpture at the Hagerman Sports Complex in Santa Maria to encourage residents and visitors to recycle their bottles and cans.

The sculpture, unveiled on May 12, depicts the theme of the ballpark with design elements including a hitter, softball player, mitt and ball.

City officials said that the goal of this sculpture is to encourage people to "pitch" their recyclables inside the sculpture and ultimately fill it up.

The message behind the goal is to "recycle with intention," according to the city.

Created by local welders Jeremy and Tammy Mogavero, the piece was based on a conceptual design from the Utilities Department.