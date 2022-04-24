61-year-old man found dead with gunshot wounds, third Santa Maria homicide in 2022

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 61-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds in a parked car on Saturday, making this the third Santa Maria homicide investigation in 2022, according to police.

The Santa Maria Police Department said officers responded around 10:20 a.m. to the area of Main St. and Hanson Way, where a man was reported to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers found the victim dead with gunshot wounds in a parked car on the side of the road with no one else inside the vehicle, according to the department.

The police department said investigators believe the shooting happened hours before officers were notified of the victim as several people reported hearing the gunshots, but no one immediately called in.

Police have not yet released the 61-year-old man's identity.

The Santa Maria Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding this incidents to contact Sergeant Todd Logan at 805-928-3781 ext. 2532.