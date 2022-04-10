Over 100 local motorcyclists gather at Preisker Park in Santa Maria for first annual Blessing of the Bikes

SANTA MARIA, Calif - Motorcyclists from up and down the central coast met for the first annual Blessing of the Bikes fundraiser in Santa Maria.

Riders came from Bakersfield, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Guadalupe, Orcutt and more.

The event was held to raise money for local youth nonprofit organizations.

Raffle tickets and meals were sold to raise money that will be reinvesting back into the youth via scholarships and charity organizations.

Vendors sold motorcycle gear at Preisker Park in Santa Maria.

Event planner, Clara Rodriquez Miranda, said this will be the first of many motorcyclist gatherings in Santa Maria.