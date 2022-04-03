Los Olivos hosts hazardous waste event for San Ynez Valley Residents

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. - Residents of the San Ynez Valley were invited to safely dispose of hazardous waste the County’s Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station.

The 'April Household Hazardous Waste Event' was put on by Caltrans and the Clean CA program.

The event was open to residents in the unincorporated area of the county and the City of Solvang.

Participants came out to drop off common household items like cleaners, paint, and batteries, as well as unwanted electronics like computers and TVs.

This event was held to discourage illegal dumping and improper disposal of hazardous waste.