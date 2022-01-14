Suspected jewelry store burglars arrested by Santa Maria police

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria police have made two arrests in connection to recent burglaries at local jewelry stores.

On Thursday, SMPD officers responded to a burglary at Kay Jewelers on Betteravia Road.

Police say a man and a woman ran out of the store with two rings before getting into a silver Honda Accord and fleeing. The vehicle was identified as the suspect vehicle in another burglary earlier in the week.

SMPD says officers were on the lookout for that vehicle throughout the day and at around 7 p.m., an officer spotted the vehicle and made a stop. Both suspects in the burglary were inside the vehicle.

Police say the man suspected in the burglary had three stolen rings hanging on his necklace.

The two were arrested and face possible charges for conspiracy to commit crime. The rings are in the process of being returned to the owners, police said.