Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 1:45 pm

Multiple storage units catch fire in Santa Maria

Firefighters put out a fire burning in a storage unit in Santa Maria
Santa Maria Fire Department
Firefighters put out a fire burning in a storage unit in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Crews put out a fire that engulfed multiple storage units in Santa Maria Wednesday morning.

The Santa Maria Fire Department responded to a storage unit facility on the 2800 block of S. Skyway Drive in Santa Maria for a report of a structure fire.

Multiple engines, police and ambulances responded to the call. Firefighters found a fire burning in multiple storage units.

Crews removed many of the items from the units and put water on the flames to extinguish the fire.

The fire was put out shortly after crews arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Travis Schlepp

Travis Schlepp is the Digital Content Director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Travis, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content