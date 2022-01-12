Multiple storage units catch fire in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Crews put out a fire that engulfed multiple storage units in Santa Maria Wednesday morning.

The Santa Maria Fire Department responded to a storage unit facility on the 2800 block of S. Skyway Drive in Santa Maria for a report of a structure fire.

Multiple engines, police and ambulances responded to the call. Firefighters found a fire burning in multiple storage units.

Crews removed many of the items from the units and put water on the flames to extinguish the fire.

The fire was put out shortly after crews arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.