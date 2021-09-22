Santa Barbara Humane searching for emergency fosters for husky puppies

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara Humane is searching for emergency fosters for husky puppies in Santa Maria on Wednesday.

The husky puppies are four months old and have been recovering from Parvo.

“In order to support their healing, it is important to get them out of the shelter environment within 24-48 hours and into a home," said CEO Dori Villalon.

The puppies were treated successfully for Parvo.

The pups were transferred to Santa Barbara Humane from a local shelter partner so that they could receive proper medical treatment.

“Donor funds make it possible for animals to receive medical care, whether they are awaiting

adoption or are owned by members of the community,” Villalon said.

The puppies, named Alfredo, Aioli, Ponzu, and Pesto. Three of the puppies are females and one is male.

The Humane is searching for fosters who are able to foster-to-adopt. They hope that these young pups would be able to be a part of a family.

The puppies will be able to receive medical care from the Humane including spay/neuter surgery, initial vaccines and microchipping once they have fully healed from Parvo in one to two weeks.

Anyone interested in fostering these young puppies can call the shelter at 805-964-4777 ext. 2 or email foster@sbhumane.org.