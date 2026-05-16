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SBCC Baseball forces winner-take-all game 3 at SoCal Regional Finals

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Ventura High School grad Wylan Nelson dominates in win
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Published 5:04 pm

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KEYT) - Two-way star Wylan Nelson pitched and hit Santa Barbara City College past Palomar 14-1 to even up their SoCal Regional Finals series at a game apiece.

Sunday's winner advances to the 4-team State Championship in Irvine. First pitch tomorrow is 12 p.m. at Palomar.

Nelson pitched a complete game allowing just one run on four hits while striking out 12 batters.

The Western State Conference North Pitcher of the Year improves to 10-0 on the year.

At the plate he was 2-for-5 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored.

Trailing 1-0 entering the fourth inning the offense came to life for the Vaqueros. Damos Deworken cleared the bases with a 3-run double to put SBCC up 5-1.

The Vaqueros broke the game wide open with a 6-run sixth inning highlighted by two-run singles from both Parker Hellekson and Lucas Carlisle.

It was just the second loss in the past 16 games for Palomar.

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Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

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