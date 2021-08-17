Company withdraws application for cannabis project near new Santa Maria school

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A company that had submitted plans to develop a cannabis growery project near a new Santa Maria area school has withdrawn its application for the space, citing public outcry.

Stateside Greens, which had been planning to develop a plot of land for a cannabis farm, announced the decision of Tuesday.

The project was planned for a lot adjacent to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District's new Agricultural and Career Technical Education Center.

The permit laid out plans to grow about 20 acres of cannabis near the school's new 25-acre campus.

The school board and district officials had previously voiced opposition to the proposed project.

On Tuesday, Stateside Greens released the following statement from CEO Michael Salman.

“My intention was never to create issues for the community, but rather create a positive footprint in the cannabis industry by bringing a good project forward, creating jobs, and doing this the right way. After almost a year’s effort to create a great project and now that the School District administration has made clear to the media their extreme displeasure at the possibility of being our neighbor, I have decided to withdraw the project. I am still in pursuit in bringing a positive cannabis project to the community and will continue in that effort.” Michael Salman, CEO of Stateside Greens

Meanwhile, the new Agricultural Education and Career Technical Education campus opened up to students on Tuesday. The campus has the capacity to hold more than 500 students.