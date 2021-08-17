New agricultural and career technical education campus opens to Santa Maria Valley students

Education

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- At long last, the gleaming new Agricultural Education and Career Technical Education campus is finally welcoming Santa Maria Valley students.

The $26.2 million, 25-acre property sits adjacent to the Santa Maria Elks Unocal Event center, just outside the Santa Maria city limits.

The state-of-the-art facility features a number of buildings that house vocational classrooms, workshops, an industrial kitchen, as well as a barn and livestock pens.

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District broke ground on the project more than three years ago in August 2018.

It was ready to go several months ago, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students were not allowed on campus due to health restrictions.

Now, it's finally ready to provide students within SMJUHSD, including Santa Maria, Righetti, Pioneer Valley and Delta high schools, with a variety of agricultural and technical educational opportunities.

The campus has the capacity to hold more than 500 students that will be bused in for two-hour blocks, three times a day.

At the same time the new facility is opening, SMJUHSD is also opposing a proposed cannabis farm that would be built next to the site.

According to a land use consultant for Stateside Greens from Quest Planning, the permit application for the farm was submitted in December and updated as recent as May.

SMJUHSD is working with its legal counsel to submit a letter of opposition to the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department this week.